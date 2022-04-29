Bandi Sanjay Kumar mocks KCR's national party plan

Narayanpet: "TRS has lost its direction. People have realised that the talk of TRS to float a national party and play important role in national politics is a big drama to hide its failures. Even if a new national party is launched, it will again consist of KCR and family only," said BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in an exclusive interview to The Hans India.



Sanjay said KCR wants to divert the attention of the people for fear of losing the next elections. When asked about the response of people to his Prajasangrama Padayatra, he said it was tremendous. BJP will win in at least 10 constituencies out of 14 in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, he said.

Sharing his experiences with the people during his Padayatra, Sanjay said the people feel that the TRS government had done nothing for them. The welfare and development of poor and common man especially in the region of Nadigadda Gadwal, Alampur, Makthal, and Narayanpet region are totally ignored. Not a single irrigation project has been completed. The TRS government has fooled the farmers, youth, graduates, teachers and every section of society. Not a single poll promise has been implemented by the TRS government, he said.

The BJP chief said during the last elections KCR had promised to construct the RDS irrigation project, but after coming to power, he has forgotten about it. Poor farmers, who voted for TRS are repenting as their lands were rendered barren.

"If voted to power, BJP will complete the RDS in 6 months," Sanjay said.

When asked about the issues of the people he has come across during the Padayatra, Sanjay said the farmers feel the dramas enacted by KCR on paddy issue and non-filling of vacancies had affected the farmers and youth.

Unemployed youth who have spent lakhs of rupees on coaching for government jobs are fed up with as the TRS government as it failed to release any job notifications. Unable to repay the loans, they were committing suicide, the BJP chief said.

When asked about TRS allegations that the BJP-led Central government is not cooperating with the State government and not releasing funds for the welfare and developmental programmes, Sanjay shot back saying that ever since the loss of Dubbaka and Huzurabad byelections, TRS has been resorting to false campaign to malign the image of the BJP.

He said that every welfare and development programme taken up by the State government includes Central component and the TRS government is diverting those funds. He said he was confident that the BJP would expose TRS' failures point by point.