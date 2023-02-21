Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams CM KCR on electric motors to farms

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised the Centre that he would fix electric metres to all agricultural motors if it extended loans to the State and added that the CM was carrying out a misleading campaign against the Central government after making the promise.

The minister flayed that the State government was telling lies on the establishment of Bayyaram steel factory in the State by blaming the Centre on the issue and added that he was ready to hold a public debate on the issue with CM KCR and dared him to come forward to hold the debate on the issue. He asked the CM to fix the time and date on the issue.