Bandi Sanjay Kumar: Street corner meetings of 'Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa' extended till Feb 28

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretaries and State party in-chrage's Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chug and Aravind Menon have expressed satisfaction over organising street-corner meetings in the past 13 days.

The Booth Swasthikaran Abhiyan workshop was held on Thursday where a detailed discussion on the conduct of street corner meetings in the name of 'Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa' was taken up. The leaders opined that a positive debate and discussion was taking place among people following the street corner meetings.

The State government and intelligence department's reports are also indicating the same.

So far, over 6,000 street-corner meetings were completed. The meeting asked the party leaders to complete the remaining 10,000-odd street-corner meetings before the deadline.

However, several district presidents have sought extension of the last date for conducting the street-corner meetings. Responding to it Bansal said the date would be extended by three days.The remaining meetings should be completed by February 28. It was decided to hold public meetings in all 119 Assembly constituencies on Sunday, the concluding day of the street meetings.

He said each public meeting in the assembly constituency should be held with an attendance of not less than 5,000 people.

Meanwhile, disclosing details of the meeting to the media, State BJP general secretary GujjalaPremender Reddy said extension of the date was considered as the street-corner meetings could be held in a full-fledged manner due to Shivaratri festival and Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj jayanthi.