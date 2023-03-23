Bandi Sanjay Kumar vows to step up fight over TSPSC paper leak row

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday vowed to fight until the culprits behind the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak are brought to book.

Addressing the media here, he said, as part of the same, the party is discussing preparation of an action plan to hold an 'unemployed march' along the lines of the Million March.

Bandi reiterated his allegation that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son and IT minister KT Rama Rao were behind the question paper leak. The party will not rest until he tenders his resignation or is suspended from the Cabinet. Besides, it will continue its fight on the issue until a probe by a sitting judge is ordered and Rs 1 lakh compensation is paid to the unemployed.

He asked unemployed youth not to despair and assured that the party would stand by them. The Karimnagar MP said the BJP-led State government coming to power in Telangana will ensure an annual job calendar to fill vacant government jobs.

Bandi said he had not received notices from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the question paper leak.

"We are opposed to SIT. The SIT dances to the tunes of the CM." He asked what happened to SIT reports on Nayeem case dairy, Miyapur lands, drugs issue, suicides of Intermediate students and others?

He said if notices are to be issued, then first notice should go to KCR's son. He asked why notices were not given to KTR. "As Opposition parties, we speak based on information from people. "We are not scared of attempts to threaten in the name of notices," he clarified.

Bandi said that a minister in Nirmal district who resorted to land-grabbing has said leak of question papers is a routine issue. He asked, "Is question paper leak that ruins the lives of 30 lakh unemployed a casual issue?" The BRS party is in a deep slumber. It is waking up on a full moon and no moon days and trying to make its existence felt."

He lashed out at the way senior journalists Theenmar Mallanna, Telangana Vital, Sathish Kamal and Sudarshan Goud were arrested without filing cases. Such arrests only indicate fear in the CM. Charging that atrocities like attacks and detentions have gone up in KCR rule, he said" arrests are a message to threaten dissenting and questioning voices. Besides, media organisations are being threatened to force them into submission. There is every possibility to slap cases against the media in the State

Bandi asked the media to mount a united fight against the ruling dispensation in the State. He said the party will fight in courts for justice. He asked whether State Additional Advocate-General is working for State or the CM's family. How could he go to Delhi and meet the ED officials to save CM's daughter? We are taking the issue seriously and will lodge a complaint with the Bar Council, he asserted.