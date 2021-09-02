Bandi Sanjay Kumar's yatra bereft of public support: TRS

Hyderabad: Several TRS leaders on Wednesday claimed that there was no response from people for the 'Praja Sangram Yatra' of BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. They contended that only party activists were seen in the yatra.

Addressing a press conference at TRSLP, former minister P Mahender Reddy, MLAs K Yadaiah and T Prakash Goud took exception to the language used by Sanjay during the yatra.

"Leaders will give assurances as to what they will do if they come to power during padayatras, but Bandi Sanjay is provoking and flaring up religious sentiments," said Mahender Reddy, demanding the BJP leader to spell out what his party was doing in States where it is in power.

The TRS leader asserted that people were not seen in the yatra and only BJP activists were seen. "Nobody is coming forward to tell their issues. The BJP president is unable to digest this. Hence, he was provoking people," said Reddy.

On GO 111, he said the issue was not in the purview of the State government but was under the Supreme Court. The BJP chief talked about TRS leaders having lands covered by the GO, but there are many leaders from the saffron party who own lands.

Goud said Hyderabad was already known as Bhagyanagar and there was no need to change the name. "We are also Hindus. There have been no communal tensions in the city during the last seven years, but the BJP leaders are trying to flare up," charged Goud, asking whether the BJP leaders had the guts to distribute Nizam's properties to Hindus. He asked as to how many properties the BJP has given to Hindus in States ruled by the party.

Yadaiah said that during N Chandrababu Naidu's rule, YS Rajasekhara Reddy had taken up a padayatra, as people were angry with the TDP administration. "But in Telangana people are still with TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. The party would be in power for the next 20 years, he claimed.