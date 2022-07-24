Bandi Sanjay to embark on 3rd phase of Yatra on Aug 2

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to kickstart the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on August 2. Addressing the media persons on Saturday, State BJP vice-president Dr G Manohar Reddy said that the yatra will cover 12 Assembly segments in five districts.

He said Bandi will launch the yatra after performing puja at Yadadri temple and a public meeting will be held on the first day of the yatra.

The yatra will cover 328 kms from Yadadri to Bhadrakali till August 26. However, the Karimnagar MP will take a day off from the yatra to cast his vote in the Vice-Presidential election on August 6, and resume it from August 7.

Except for the one-day interval, the yatra would continue irrespective of the festivals and other auspicious occasions. "All festivals falling during the yatra will be celebrated while continuing it," he added. It has been planned to cover two Assembly segments every two days. The third phase of yatra is important because it will touches on historical places known for the Telangana armed struggle, meeting those who participated in the struggle against Razakars.

During the 24 days of the yatra, the party has planned to hold a public meeting in every Assembly constituency. Chief Ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled States, Union Ministers and national leaders of the party will be participating in the public meetings and the yatra.

As part of the plan, the yatra which will be starting from Yadadri Bhongiri will pass through Nalgonda, Janagam, and Warangal and conclude at Bhadrakali temple in the Hanumakonda district. Accordingly, it will touch Aleru, Bhongiri, Munugodu, Nakirekal, Tungathurthi, Palakurthi, Station Ghanapuar, Janagam, Vwardhannapeta, Parakala, Warangal East and West Assembly constituencies.

The yatra touches historical places like Pochampally and Gundrampalli village where mass atrocities were committed by Razakars in the village. Besides, Visunuru, where Chakali Ilamma mounted a fight against the atrocities, Kilashpur, the capital of Sarvaraya Papanna. Also, Kotthapet earned a name for the Telangana armed struggle and the Inavolu Mallanna temple. Specifically, the yatra will also be passing through several tribal areas and densely populated areas residing by backward and marginalised sections of Telangana society. Dr Reddy said that each Assembly segment has an in-charge and they were already touring their respective areas.

To meet the local leaders and cadre from the booth level to make the yatra successful.