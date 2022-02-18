Bandi Sanjay writes to CM KCR to regularize panchayat secretaries services

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay on Saturday wrote a letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urging him to regularize the services of panchayat secretaries and implement their pay scale accordingly.

Sanjay said that there are around 12,765 gram panchayats where the panchayat secretaries were working and it was the responsibility of the State government to instill confidence among panchayat secretaries by regularizing their services thus ensuring security to their job.

"The panchayat secretaries were playing an important role in the development of villages. They deal with sanitary work, haritha haram programme, collection of taxes to controlling mosquitoes menace, and other works to develop the villages.

They were also playing a key role in implementing various schemes introduced by the State government and on certain occasions they were also facing pressure from the elected representatives. Under these circumstances, the State government must come to the rescue of panchayat secretaries by regularizing their services, he said.