Bandi Sanjay's arrest was unconstitutional: Tarun Chugh

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said that the arrest of the party State president Bandi Sanjay on the orders of the KCR government at midnight on March 5 was unconstitutional.

BJP has full faith in the judicial system. But some of the police officers were held hostage by CM KCR. IPS and IAS officers sworn on the Constitution but acting at the behest of KCR and are not working according to the Constitution.

Speaking to the media here, he said it is illegal to arrest Bandi Sanjay without giving notice and registering an FIR. The release of Bandi Sanjay is a victory for 30 lakh unemployed, lakhs of students and 4 crore people. It is the victory of all those who are fighting against the KCR government.

KCR has cheated 30 lakh unemployed people and Bandi Sanjay is fighting to expose KCR family's role behind TSPSC paper leak. Paper leak mafia, liquor, corruption, cable, drugs, loot mafia are running the government in Telangana, Chugh alleged.

The Class 10 paper leak conspiracy has been brought up to divert the debate without telling how the TSPSC paper was leaked and without identifying the culprits. KCR's government is Alibaba and 40 thieves' kingdom.

He said people of Telangana are very angry with KCR rule. "They are waiting for the day when you will be sent to jail. It is a mistake to think that the TSPSC paper leak fight will stop if Bandi Sanjay is jailed. All the people are moving in favor of Bandi Sanjay," Chugh said.

No one has forgotten the fact that Bandi Sanjay, who was protesting against 317 Jio in the MP's office, was cut with office gas cutters and illegally arrested. 27 intermediate students in the past committed suicide due to negligence of KCR family, the BJP leader said.

Sanjay's mobile was taken away by the police. Telangana police have stolen the mobile phone and BJP leaders know how to get that mobile. Warangal Commissioner is only a servant of public and he has to remember that duty is performed by taking an oath on the Constitution.

Chugh said that he came to show solidarity with Bandi. The party is going to start the fight on behalf of the unemployed from Warangal where Bandi Sanjay was arrested.