Bandi stresses dedicated efforts for uplifting backward areas

Mahabubnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, emphasized the importance of dedicated efforts by officials to uplift the poor in remote and backward areas during his visit to Raikoid village in Narva mandal, Narayanpet district on Thursday.

Earlier, the Minister was accorded a warm welcome by District Collector Sikta Patnaik, Revenue Additional Collector Ben Shalom, and trainee Collector Garima Narula. He was also accompanied by MP DK Aruna and Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari during the visit.

Later, Bandi Sanjay visited the local Anganwadi center, where he interacted with children, inquired about their knowledge of the village and district, and reviewed the nutritional food provided.

Addressing issues raised by the Anganwadi teacher regarding furniture and water supply, he assured immediate resolutions. He distributed kits with fruits, turmeric, kumkum, and bangles to five pregnant women and conducted the Annaprasana ceremony for two infants.

At the Mandal Parishad school, he observed the mid-day meal programme and suggested constructing a dedicated kitchen shed and providing a gas stove for cooking. He also planted saplings in the school premises as part of the visit. During a media interaction, Bandi highlighted the implementation of Samagra Abhiyan in 112 districts and 500 blocks across India, including 10 aspiration blocks in Telangana’s Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Narayanpet districts.

He explained that ministers are visiting these areas to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes and comprehensive development.

“The Central Government is committed to addressing the needs of backward regions and ensuring their progress on par with developed mandals. By 2028, we aim to position India as the third-largest economy globally,” he said. During the visit, Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari submitted a petition requesting a Navodaya school in the district, to which the minister assured to do his best at the central school in the region.