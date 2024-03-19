Bandi urges CM Revanth Reddy to exempt Rajakar movie from entertainment tax

Hyderabad: BJP leader Bandi Sanjay recently wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding the movie 'Rajakar'. Through his letter, Bandi Sanjay requested the CM to exempt this movie from entertainment tax and show the movie to school and college students. He said that the film 'Rajakar' showed the sufferings of the people of Telangana under the demon rule of Razakar.

Also, Bandi Sanjay wrote that the struggle to free the people of Telangana from the rule of Nizam and to provide free air, the story of the warriors who gave their lives fighting against the monster of Rajakars, the efforts of iron man Sardhar Vallabhbhai Patel to bring liberation to the people of Telangana has been wonderfully shown in this movie. He congratulated the director, producers and crew of the film for presenting such a wonderful film to the people of Telangana.

Bandi Sanjay reminded that those who have made such a good movie need to be encouraged by the government. He said that a good message will be sent to the people. Mainly, he asked the Chief Minister to exempt the film Razakar, which was produced after many setbacks and financial difficulties, from entertainment tax. Special shows in theatres and school and college students were asked to show them. Bandi Sanjay said that along with remembering the heroes of the past, their struggles can be an inspiration to today's generation.

He said that it has come to his attention that some are trying to disturb the film 'Rajakar', which has such a historical background, by not giving it a chance to be screened in theatres. In his letter, Bandi Sanjay stated that the government should immediately take steps to screen such informative films in as many theatres as possible.