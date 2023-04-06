Bandi's arrest exposes nefarious design of BJP, says Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that BJP conspiracy with regard to papers leak was exposed with arrest of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking to the media, Jagadish Reddy said that even though it was noticed that TSPSC paper leak accused was an outsourcing employee in TSPSC, Burra Prashanth had connections with BJP, but the case was not seen in political perspective.

Doing paper leak and try to malign the ruling party shows the BJP's nefarious design, he said.

It is unfair to play with lives of students and youth for political mileage , he stressed.

He described Bandi Sanjay as thief who carried out the TSPSC and SSC papers' leak.

He advised BJP high command to suspend Sanjay from party before the paper leak case stick to the party. He alerted youth to be cautious about the BJP's political games.

He mocked BJP cadre over the burning of effigies of state government over arrest of Sanjay in paper leak case.