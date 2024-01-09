Bandla Ganesh ridicules BRS’s political overtures

Hyderabad: Tollywood film producer and politician Bandla Ganesh on Monday ridiculed overtures of the BRS party, which is drawing strategies to take on the ruling Congress party, after the completion of 100-day rule.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan Ganesh felt that both former ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao are yet to come to terms with reality and their envy has touched new heights. While pointing out that the previous BRS government failed to fight for the interests of Telangana, Ganesh questioned Harish Rao as to what their government did to get funds from the Centre. He felt that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections the BRS will not be winning a single seat, as Congress the government has touched everyone’s hearts by remaining accessible to the common man.

He said that unable to digest the fact that one month’s administration was lauded by people, both Harish Rao and KTR were trying their best to sabotage the Congress rule.