Banks, agencies ordered to provide pending tractors to panchayats

Jagtial: District Collector Dr A Sharath conducted a review meeting with the officials concerned about purchase of tractors under Palle Pragathi programme on Thursday.

He ordered the officials to submit the details of banks which had not sanctioned the amount even after payment of the margin money from the village panchayats to the banks.

Speaking with agency members about the tractors which were kept in pending even after sanctioning of loans from the banks. Collector Sharath ordered them to release the tractors immediately. Even after receiving the checks, if any agency is not releasing the tractors within a week, that agreement with that agency will be suspended along with imposition of 10 per cent penalty, he warned.

After suspending the agency, passing resolution in the village panchayat, agreement will be given to another agency, he said.

The Collector ordered the Mandal Panchayat Officials to clear all the pending cases within a week regarding the sanctioning of tractors which are in panchayat limits without any negligence.

DRDA project director Lakshminarayana, DPO Shekar, Lead Bank Manager Goutham Lakshmi Narayan, bank managers, Mandal Panchayat officials and the representatives of tractor agencies were present.