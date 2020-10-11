Bathukamma is a symbol of Telangana tradition: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: Bathukamma festival is a symbol of Telangana culture and tradition which will be celebrated on a grand note by the women of Telangana, said the city Mayor Y Sunil Rao. The city Mayor along with the AIMIM district unit president Ahmed Hussain participated in the distribution programme of Bathukamma sarees held under the supervision of 47 division corporator Mohammad Sharfuddin here at Madhu gardens in Karimnagar city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that even though it was a small gift, it was intended to be great for women in Telangana. To celebrate the festival with self-respect, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, playing the role of a big brother, father and uncle to the women of the State is giving Bathukamma sarees as gifts to them, he added.



The State spent Rs 317 crore and got 287 designs of good quality sarees which is being distributed to women across the State to celebrate the upcoming festival even though the State is facing financial crisis, he informed. Rao said that the TRS government has been continuously pursuing development and welfare activities right from the formation of separate statehood for the well-being of downtrodden people. On the other hand, the government is distributing Bathukamma sarees every year so that the women can celebrate the festival with joy and enthusiasm.

The Mayor also pointed out that not only festivals which belong to Hindu community, but the government is also giving equal importance to festivals like Christmas of Christian community and Ramzan of Muslim community and treating all the people equally.