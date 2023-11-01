Battle between Doralu & Prajalu: Rahul

Kollapur: Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi said a fierce battle was on between “Dorala Telangana (Feudal Lords) and Prajala Telangana” (People’s Telangana).

Addressing a massive public meeting of ‘Prajabheri’ held at Kollapur in Telangana on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said his party would fulfil the aspirations for which Telangana was formed. In a scathing attack on the ruling party, Rahul said that while KCR stands by his family, the Congress party stands by the people of the state which includes women and unemployed youth. He said the then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had fulfilled the dream of Telangana fully knowing the political consequences as she wanted to fulfil the aspirations of people of Telangana. But under the present regime, the “dreams and aspirations of only one family have been fulfilled”, he added.

According to Rahul Gandhi the biggest deceit of ‘Dorala Sarkar’ was the Kaleshwaram project. BRS and BJP together have looted 1 lakh crore of the Kaleshwaram project. The BRS has looted over a lakh crore of money, which belonged to farmers and labourers. “The pillars of the barrage bridge are sinking,” he said.

To repay the debt incurred by this project, every family in Telangana will have to contribute approximately Rs 31,500 per annum until 2040.

In contrast to KCR’s Kaleshwaram, the past Congress government had come up with several infrastructure projects which stood the test of time. The successful projects of Prajala Sarkar like Nagarjuna Sagar, Singur, Sriram Sagar and other dams are there serving the needs of the people, he said.

Rahul further said the BRS government had taken away the lands given to Dalits, Tribals, and Backward classes by the earlier Congress government in the name of technological innovation and Dharni portal. About 20 lakh farmers are at the receiving end owing to Dharani, he said.



Trying to explain the commitment of Congress, Rahul said he had come to the Kollapur meeting though he had to attend the central election committee meeting in New Delhi only because his sister Priyanka Gandhi had promised to participate in this meeting. She could not come as she was down with fever.

Rahul said the situation in the state was not rosy as was being claimed by the BRS. Employees were not getting salaries on time, and public sector units were closing down. “Key portfolios such as land revenue, sand, and liquor are under KCR’s family to exploit Telangana,” he said.

The electoral battle in Telangana was between Congress and BRS only. “BRS lends full support to BJP on bills like GST and Farmers’ bills in Parliament.