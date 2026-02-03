BC and Dalit voices demand fair representation in polls

Renewed political heat was witnessed here on Monday on the issue of social justice as Backward Class (BC) organisations demanded proportionate representation for all BC communities in the forthcoming corporation elections.

Addressing the media at the Roads and Buildings Department premises, BC JAC Rights State Convener Sarangi Lakshmikanth said that sustained struggles by BC caste associations had paved the way for a BC leader to become the Mayor of Mahabubnagar. He asserted that the same spirit of justice must now be reflected in the upcoming elections by ensuring representation to all communities in proportion to their population. He further demanded that the post of First Deputy Mayor be allotted to Dalits, stressing the need for inclusive leadership.

Adding political sharpness to the demand, BC Samaj United Mahabubnagar District President Modal Srinivas Sagar questioned the Congress party’s commitment to social justice. He asked why BCs were denied due importance in corporation elections even as the party undertakes a nationwide tour advocating social justice. Raising a community-specific concern, Kummari (Potters) Association District President Bugganna said the Kummari community had consistently been denied representation in corporation elections. He urged authorities to at least ensure due priority for the community in corporation-level posts.

The meeting saw the participation of several leaders and representatives, including retired DEO Vijay Kumar, Nai Brahmin Seva Samiti Town President Ashwini Satyam, Medari Association Secretary Anjaneyulu, MRPS leader Singireddy Parameshwar, Nai Brahmin Association leader Chandramouli, and others, highlighting the broad-based support for the demand.