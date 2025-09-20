BC associations vent ire at Collector in Vemulawada

Siricilla: Strong resentment brewed in Vemulawada on Friday as leaders of various BC associations staged a protest against district Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, accusing him of insulting BC MLA Aadi Srinivas and violating protocol.

The agitation, organised under the aegis of BC community bodies, saw representatives from different caste associations sitting in protest in front of the Munnuru Kapu Nithyanne Satram building. Later, they marched to the Sub-Divisional Police Office and lodged a formal complaint with Additional SP Sheshadri Reddy.

Leaders alleged that the Collector not only humiliated MLA Aadi Srinivas, a public representative elected by the people, but also acted irresponsibly by failing to follow established protocol.

“We will not tolerate the humiliation of a BC MLA under the guise of upper-caste dominance,” declared BC leaders Polasa Narender, Chiluka Ramesh, and Bojja Kanakaiah. They demanded that the State government immediately intervene and suspend the Collector.

The protest witnessed participation from nearly 50 leaders and activists, including Polasa Narender, Chiluka Ramesh, Bojja Kanakaiah, Kuragayala Komaraiah, Bondila Mahesh, Nandipeta Sudarshan Yadav, Namala Pochetti, Puli Rambabu, Muppidi Sridhar, and Ippupula Ajay.