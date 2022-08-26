BC Gurukul students will be provided hot water in winter: Gangula

Karimnagar: In the last 70 years of rule, the previous governments did not provide education to the backward castes and did not even have the idea of providing education to BCs, said BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Due to this, the students belonging to the backward castes were pushed back in education because they could not study and in private schools. They missed out on education because they could not pay the fees of thousands of rupees, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the minister said CM KCR, who thought education was a great asset, paid special attention to education and health by establishing 261 Gurukuls and imparting quality education to 52,440 lakh students.

Students studying in BC gurukulas were speaking English brilliantly. Telangana government would set up 15 more degree colleges along with 33 more Gurukuls for OBC students. Steps were being taken to start classes in the degree colleges from this year.

Only the Telangana government has the credit of setting up such a large number of Gurukul Degree Colleges. The Government of Telangana has so far made 310 Vidyalayas available for Backward Caste students. Experienced staff would be hired , Kamalakar said.

Students studying in BC gurukulas would be provided hot water in winter with Rs 85 crores, Thanks to CM KCR for taking steps to provide quality education to the students of the weaker sections, he added.

Steps were being taken for the inauguration of a cable bridge in Karimnagar, R&B guest house and TTD temple and to conduct Bhoomi Puja for the construction of a medical college at the hands of CM KCR. Medical College would be built on 25 acres of land.