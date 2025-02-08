BC Leaders Protest Against Caste Census Manipulation, Demand 42% Reservation

Mahabubnagar : BC community leaders staged a protest on Saturday, accusing the Congress party of manipulating the recent caste census to underrepresent Backward Classes (BCs). Led by BC Bahujan Rajyadhikara Samithi President Maitri Yadayya, the leaders submitted a petition at the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, demanding 42% reservation for BCs.

Speaking to the media, Yadayya alleged that Congress had deliberately reduced the BC population count, calling it a politically motivated conspiracy. He expressed concern that even after Telangana's formation, BCs continue to face historical injustices, with powerful communities dominating governance while weaker sections remain marginalized.

Criticizing political parties for treating BCs as a mere vote bank, he accused them of using welfare schemes to lure BCs while denying them fair representation in education and employment. He further claimed that globalization and political interference are eroding BCs' traditional occupations, forcing them into labor jobs and migration.

Mettukadi Prabhakar Mudiraj, District President of the Mudiraj Sangham, lashed out at Congress leaders for failing to support journalist-activist Teenmaar Mallanna when he was questioned. He warned that if the Congress does not rectify the caste census and ensure constitutional reservation for BCs, the party will face consequences in the upcoming local body elections.

Shivanna, District President of the Rajaka Reservation Committee, condemned the alleged underreporting of BCs in the census, calling it a "grave injustice." He asserted that BCs will respond through their votes, proving their numerical strength in the elections.

Other community leaders, including Korivi Krishnaswamy and Patel Rakesh, reminded the Congress that BCs had played a key role in bringing down the previous TRS government. They cautioned that any neglect of BC concerns could prove costly for the ruling party.

Bukka Mohan Babu, a TRS leader, criticized Congress for manipulating the census data to downplay BC representation. He warned that if BCs unite, they could challenge the dominance of the Reddy community in the upcoming elections.

Teenmaar Mallanna’s supporters, led by Ravi, demanded a re-survey of the caste census, questioning why a review of the figures was being opposed. They urged BC leaders to stand by Mallanna in ensuring accurate representation.

Several BC community leaders, including Kadiri Anjayya, Madiwala Nagesh, Ravi Kumar, and Balraj, participated in the protest.
















