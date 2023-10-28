BC panel member mocks at BJP’s ‘BC as CM’ promise

Hyderabad: BRS leader on Friday ridiculed the BJP’s promise of making a leader from the Backward Caste community as the Chief Minister of the State if voted to power and said that no one would believe the Saffron party.

The State BC Commission member Kishore Goud alleged that working against the BCs was in the DNA of the BJP. Even a chameleon would shy away when it hears Amit Shah's words, said Kishore Goud.

The BJP has been in power for ten years and refused to set up a separate ministry for BCs in the Central government. Now it says it will make a BC as CM if it comes to power in the State. The BCs will not believe the BJP’s words, he said.

The BC Commission member said that even though there was a nationwide demand to take up the BC Caste census, the BJP said it should not be done and this was evident in the Parliament.

He said that no one would believe BJP’s promise of BC Chief Minister which had failed to provide a sub quota for BC women in the Women's Reservation Bill.