BC population percentage has increased, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the BC population percentage in Telangana has increased while accusing the BRS of spreading false propaganda by misquoting statistics.

He condemned the opposition for misleading the public with fabricated figures and reaffirmed that the Congress government conducted the caste-based socio-economic survey with total transparency and commitment. The survey, completed within a year under the guidance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, aimed at ensuring the empowerment of backward and marginalised communities.

Responding to CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao, he said that the Congress government undertook this massive survey to assess the socio-economic conditions of various communities scientifically. He dismissed the Intensive Household Survey (IHS) conducted by the BRS government in 2014, stating that its findings were never officially published. He pointed out that some opposition MLAs were quoting figures from the 2014 survey, but as an MLA at that time, he confirmed that the IHS was never recognised as an official document.

Reiterating that the BC population percentage has increased and the OC population percentage has declined, he condemned the BRS’ false propaganda outside the Assembly. He urged the opposition to stop misleading the people and instead support progressive initiatives that promote real social and economic justice.