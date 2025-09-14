BC Welfare Association marks MP Krishnaiah’s birthday

Khammam: TheKhammam District BC Welfare Association commemorated the 71st birthday of senior Backward Classes leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah at the district office on Saturday.

Promiment BC leader Dr Gongura Venkateshwarlu described Krishnaiah as the voice of the voiceless and a crusader for BC rights over the last 45 years. He called on the community to unite in support of Krishnaiah’s long-standing demand for 50% political reservations for BCs in legislative bodies, stating that justice for BCs is incomplete without adequate representation in law-making institutions.

“Until a Bill ensuring political reservations is passed in Parliament, the struggle must continue. Only then will true empowerment of BCs in education, employment, and governance be achieved,” Dr Venkateshwarlu said after cutting a cake to mark the occasion.

Association President Pindiprolu Ramamurthy stressed the need for reservation in promotions for OBC government employees and extended full support to Krishnaiah’s advocacy in the Rajya Sabha on the issue.

“Khammam stands firmly behind Krishnaiah garu’s efforts to bring lasting change for the backward classes,” he said.