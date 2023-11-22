BCs’ unity poses big challenge to Congress candidate in Kodad

Hyderabad: The unity of BC voters in Kodad constituency poses a big challenge to Congress candidate and senior leader Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife N Padmavati to win the elections. She is sweating it out to woo the rural voters, but KCR’s schemes and BC support enjoyed by BRS candidate and sitting MLA B Mallayya Yadav has already created a big hurdle for her.

The strong comment by BRS supremo and CM K Chandrashekar Rao in the recent public meeting in Kodad that all BC communities should unite and support his candidates created a political storm in the constituency. The BC communities are holding meetings and extending support to Yadav in villages. Padmavati faced some embarrassing moments when BC communities raised slogans against Congress in rallies organided by the party.

It is not a cakewalk win as number of beneficiaries of KCR welfare schemes are huge in the segment. The unity of BC communities against Uttam’s family is a big worrying factor. Leaders say Uttam poached some BRS leaders and claimed his wife has emerged strong and is confident of winning. The ground reality is--voters are strong supporters of the ruling party and are rallying behind the candidate ever since KCR attended the meeting .

While Uttam is relying on poached leaders' strength, the BRS is confident of voters' support at ground level. Congress leaders are creating much hype over joining of BRS and other leaders. Voters have already taken decision to vote in support of BRS; defeat of Padmavati is certain; BRS leaders claim. The party manifesto is also attracting more voters.

On the other hand, Padmavati is being criticised by the locals for not raising people’s issues as Opposition leader. She has confined to attending marriage functions and consoling bereaved families of the locals. Uttam and his wife never raised Kodad people’s issues at any platform . The duo would spend their time in the town to attend functions and cultural events, without meeting people and addressing their grievances.