Be Cautious with Electricity during Ganesh idol Processions: CMD

On the occasion of the Vinayaka Chavithi Festival, the Chairman & Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, Sri Musharraf Faruqui IAS, urged Pandal Organizers and the General Public to be cautious about Electricity Supply during Ganesh idol processions and at Ganesh Pandals.

He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incidents that occurred recently, where several people died from electric shocks during Ganesh idol processions one in Ramantapur yesterday (Monday) and another in Bandlaguda today (Tuesday), as well as an incident at a Ganesh pandal in Amberpet. He stated that even though there was no negligence on the part of the Electricity Department in these three incidents, the loss of life was due to other reasons. On Tuesday, the CMD inspected the site of the accident during the Ganesh idol procession in Bandlaguda and inquired about the details of the incident.

The Chairman and Managing Director, TGSPDCL noted that on the 27th of this month, which is Vinayaka Chavithi, Ganesh idol processions will be in full swing. He instructed Electricity Officials to be vigilant and ensure there are no faults in the Electrical network on the procession routes. He added that the program to replace dangerous overhead LT / 11 KV network lines with AB cables is already in full swing in Greater Hyderabad. Furthermore, as per the orders of the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister, a special drive is being conducted to remove dangerous hanging cables from electricity poles.

He requested the Public, Devotees and Pandal Organizers to follow electrical Safety Measures at the Pandals.

Precautions to be taken during idol processions:

1. Determine the route based on the height of the idol. If there are any issues, inform the electricity staff.

2. Maintain a distance of at least two feet from electrical lines. There is an induction effect from the current flowing in the lines.

3. Be more cautious when moving cranes, trucks, and tall metal idols.

4. Reduce the use of decorations with metal frames as much as possible.

Precautions to be taken at Pandals:

1. The public should not climb poles for electricity supply connections to the pandals. The connection should only be obtained through the company's staff.

2. Use only standard electrical wires with an ISI mark. Avoid using any joined wires. It is mandatory to use an MCB with adequate capacity. This provides protection from electrical accidents.

3. When doing electrical work in pandals, thoroughly inspect the surroundings. Keep children away from electrical wires, poles, and other dangerous electrical equipment.

4. If someone gets an electric shock, provide them with immediate medical help and inform the nearest electricity staff about the accident.

5. If there is any leakage in the electrical wiring, there is a possibility of a shock due to moisture when it rains.

Therefore, pandal organizers must inspect the wiring thoroughly every day.

The Chairman and Managing Director, TGSPDCL stated that, if electrical lines fall or in other emergency situations, people should immediately call 1912 or the nearest Fuse Off Call center to inform the electricity staff.





