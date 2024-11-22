Live
Be lifelines to public & render best, cops told
Nalgonda: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu attended the Passing-Out Parade of 265 AR trainee constables from Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Narayanapet, and Nirmal districts as the chief guest at the Nalgonda District Police Training Center. Suryaapet SP Sunpreeth Singh and Nalgonda SP Sharath Chandra Pawar also participated in the event.
Speaking on this occasion, CP Rachakonda congratulated the trainee constables for successfully completing their nine-month rigorous training. He highlighted the importance of performing duties with dedication and discipline to uphold the reputation of the Telangana State Police.
The CP noted that the constables received good training in a healthy environment, and encouraged them to serve the public efficiently and act like lifelines in their roles. He remarked that a police job is inherently challenging, and officers must be physically and mentally strong to face these challenges. He advised the constables to maintain their fitness through daily exercise even after the training. He emphasized that the nine months of training would assist them throughout their 36 years of service.
Later, awards were distributed to those who exhibited exceptional performance during the training period. The Best All-Rounder award was presented to J Anil, Best Indoor Award to R Mahesh, Best Outdoor Award to Mujibuddin, Best Firer Award to T Prashanth, and Parade Commander Award to Naresh.
Additional SP (DTC) Ramesh, Additional SP (Admin) Ramulu Naik, DTC DSP Vittal Reddy, Nalgonda DSP Shiva Ram Reddy, AR DSP Srinivas, CIs Daniel,Rajasekhar Reddy and Raju, RIs Haribabu, Srinu and Santosh, SIs Babu, Praveen, Srinivas and Bharat, RSI Akhil Chandra, and police officers’ association president Jayaraju, and others participated in the programme.