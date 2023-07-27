Be vigilant until the floods are completely under control: Minister Puvvada

Bhadrachalam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has stated that the authorities should be vigilant till the floods are fully controlled as the brooks, bends, ponds and Godavari river in the district are overflowing due to incessant rains.

During the Godavari floods, Minister Puvwada monitored the flood surge from the top of the Godavari bridge and pond embankment at Bhadrachalam.

Later, a review was conducted with District Collector Priyanka Ala, District SP Vineeth, Special Flood Officer Anudeep, ITDA PO Prateek Jain, ASP Paritosh Pankaj, Library Chairman Dindigala Rajender and former MLC Balasani Lakshmi Narayana at ITC Guest House.

In view of the fact that this situation will continue for the next 48 hours, the officers and staff should be on their assigned duties and take appropriate measures to avoid any trouble to the people of the hinterlands.

In many parts of the district, the flood water is flowing on the roads and low-level bridges and it has become dangerous, so the authorities have been asked to explain the dangerous conditions to the people and take appropriate action accordingly.

The district SP Vineeth has been instructed to permanently depute the police personnel at the Palvancha-Bhadrachalam Nagaram Kinnerasani Bridge and control the traffic unless it is a medical emergency.

People appealed to cooperate with the government and come out only in case of emergency.

He was asked to cooperate by following the instructions of the authorities for another 48 hours.

The people of the flooded low-lying areas, who have already been moved to safer areas, were requested to provide good accommodation and facilities in the rehabilitation centers and provide them with all the necessary facilities.

As part of the pre-emptive measures, additional rehabilitation centers should be kept ready and the people of the flood-prone areas should be ready to move to the rehabilitation centers. It is suggested that medical camps should be set up to provide medical services in the rehabilitation centers and also continuous sanitation programs should be undertaken continuously.

He said that the district police should be constantly available to the people and serve those in distress.

He said that the services of NDRF teams must be utilized for emergency services and rescue teams under the management of industries in the district should be made available.

He asked the authorities to coordinate and take preemptive measures from time to time to avoid any loss of life or property.



