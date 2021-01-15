Begin recruitments immediately: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday demanded that the State government immediately start the pending job recruitment process. Noting that thousands of vacancies of government teachers were lying vacant in the State, he wondered as to how students of governments schools would get education.

Speaking to media persons at Wyra (Khammam district), Vikramarka alleged that poor students were forced to join private schools due to negligence of public education by the government. He also that the ruling TRS leaders were filing wrong cases against the Congress party activists, as they were questioning the negligence of the government to fill government jobs. "It was a shameless act of the State government to neglect recruitment of government jobs," he said.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Congress leader alleged that KCR could not tolerate unemployment of his daughter Kavitha even for some days and made her an MLC within a short span of time. He claimed that unemployed youth of the State were disappointed due KCR's rule.He warned the CM that retaliation of unemployed youth would lead to serious consequences in the State and put democracy in danger. He demanded filling up of two lakh vacant posts as promised by the ruling party before the Assembly elections.