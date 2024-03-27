Belt shops thrive despite election code in place

Rangareddy: In a flagrant violation of government regulations, liquor shops in the villages of all constituencies under the joint Rangareddy district continue to operate during the Holi festival, despite the official closure mandate. Belt shop operators, seemingly indifferent to the election code currently in force, persist in their trade, leaving alcohol enthusiasts with empty pockets due to exorbitant prices.

Despite the mandated closure of liquor shops on Monday during the Holi festival, belt shop owners are capitalizing on the demand by offering alcohol at inflated prices from early morning until midnight. These belt shops, often established without permits, are clandestinely distributing alcohol purchased from local wine shops.

Reports reveal a pervasive trend where liquor is discreetly stashed in households, with individuals retrieving bottles one by one as needed. Additionally, some grocery stores are surreptitiously selling liquor under the guise of essential commodities, exacerbating the accessibility and affordability issues.

The continuous availability of alcohol, coupled with the absence of regulatory oversight, has led to widespread concerns. The youth, in particular, are falling victim to addiction and engaging in deleterious behaviors. Despite numerous complaints, authorities have failed to address the proliferation of belt shops, with citizens decrying the lack of enforcement by the Excise Department.

Calls for immediate action to monitor and clamp down on belt shops in villages are mounting, highlighting the urgency of the situation. It is evident that while official liquor shops remain closed during festivities, the illicit trade thrives unchecked, underscoring the need for swift and decisive intervention by regulatory authorities.