Beware! Dengue has new mutant: Serotype II

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sent an advisory to 11 States, including Telangana, stating that dengue virus has developed a new strain -- serotype II and recommended that necessary precautionary measures be taken to control its outbreak.



It has asked the States to stock adequate testing kits and medicines. It also advised them to take up a drive against mosquitos on a war-footing as dengue cases are on the surge.

The ministry has further asked the States to deploy a rapid response team for prompt investigation, take up fever surveys, vector control measures and contact tracing apart from ensuring adequate stocks of blood platelets and other components in blood banks. According to the Centre's recommendations, States have been asked to undertake Information, Education & Communication campaigns to make people aware of vector control techniques, hygiene management at homes, and dengue symptoms.

A large number of dengue cases were reported in urban areas like Hyderabad, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem for the past couple of weeks. The total toll of dengue cases in the State has crossed 3,000.



Speaking to The Hans India, Director Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said vector-borne diseases are common in monsoon season. This will peak by mid-October and go down by the month-end. Further, the director said that about 22 blood component separation machines have been arranged in government hospitals.

All the Government-run hospitals, Niloufer, Osmania, Gandhi, and Fever Hospitals are overcrowded with patients, most of them are children. Many slum areas in Hyderabad and other urban areas in the State have been witnessing water logging due to recent rains. These water-logged areas have provided good breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The administration has not been taking up proper anti-larval drive even under the GHMC limits. Officials say that drive was being taken up in colonies where there was a demand.