Beware of cyber fraud.12 lakhs lost by a software employee

Gadwal: A cyber fraud incident in Gadwal involved a software employee, Naveen Kumar from Housing Board Colony, who was cheated out of Rs. 12 lakhs. The fraud occurred through a message on Telegram offering income for completing tasks. After receiving a message that Rs. 21 was earned, Naveen discovered that Rs. 12 lakhs were missing from his account. SI Rama has registered a case regarding the incident.

To protect yourself from cyber fraud, follow these key practices:

1. Stay Informed : Keep up-to-date with the latest types of cyber fraud and scams.

2. Use Strong, Unique Passwords : Create complex passwords for different accounts and change them regularly.

3. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2 FA) : Add an extra layer of security to your accounts by enabling 2FA.

4. Be Cautious with Emails and Messages : Do not click on links or download attachments from unknown sources. Verify the sender's identity if you have doubts.

5. Protect Personal Information : Avoid sharing personal or financial information over email, phone, or text messages unless you are sure of the recipient's identity.

6. Secure Your Devices : Use antivirus software, keep your operating system and applications updated, and enable firewalls.

7. Monitor Financial Statements : Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions.

8. Use Secure Networks : Avoid using public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions. If necessary, use a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

9. Educate Yourself and Others : Learn about common scams and share this knowledge with friends and family.

10. Report Suspicious Activity : If you suspect fraud, report it immediately to your bank, the relevant service provider, and law enforcement.

These steps can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to cyber fraud.