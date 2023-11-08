Beware of Golmal Govindams: KCR

Reminds how Congress sold Singareni shares to Centre



Warns that Congress will stop free power Rythu Bandhu

Congress has a dozen aspirants for CM’s Kursi while BRS has only one

Mandamarri/ Manthani/ Peddapally: “Beware of Golmal Govindams who would be coming to you with money bags and liquor. Don’t get lured by them and commit the mistake to elect stones leaving diamonds,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appealed to voters during the three Praja Ashirwad Sabhas he had addressed on Tuesday.

“Opposition leaders will come with bundles of money and if you vote for them, they will leave you in the quagmire and would do nothing to eradicate poverty instead they will push you more into it,” he said stating how the Congress struck a blow to the poor by selling the shares of Singareni Collieries Company to the Centre which was now trying to privatise it. He called upon the people to reject the ‘stones’.

He further cautioned them that if they vote for Congress even by mistake, the state would be plunged into anarchy. “There will be no free power and schemes like Rythu Bandhu. They will be things of the past. Agriculture requires government support and the state had seen progress in this sector only after BRS came to power in 2014.

None of the Congress-ruled states are able to give even three hours of free power to farmers,” said KCR.



Stating that the BRS was a disciplined party, KCR said that Congress culture was to burn their own office if tickets were denied to aspirants. “While BRS has a single CM candidate, they have over a dozen aspirants and we are now seeing how Kissa Kursi Ka is being enacted in Karnataka. Congress is bankrupt of ideas. They call themselves a national party. But are attempting to copy BRS schemes,” the chief minister said.

KCR announced that he would allocate Rs 1,000 crore for Manthani if Putta Madhu was elected. BRS had two tasks, one was to achieve Telangana and that has been fulfilled. Second is to develop the state. “If people give us an opportunity for a third time, BRS would do much more for the state,” he added.