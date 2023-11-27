Beware of Telangana Cong leaders: KCR

Jagtial/Khanapur/Vemulawada/Dubbaka: As the D-day for the polling is just 3 days away, the ruling BRS is making-out efforts to win over the voters with a new narrative. BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday alleged that more than the Andhra leaders, it was the Telangana Congress leaders who had deceived the state.

Addressing ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabhas’ in Jagtial, Khanapur, Vemulawada and Dubbaka on Sunday, KCR said Congress leaders from Telangana were opportunistic and never fought for the people. They were fighting the battle against Telangana with “Samaikyavadulu” (integrationists). The BRS chief said late M Satyanarayana Rao had claimed that the TRS had won because of the Congress. T Jeevan Reddy was in the field but was with ‘Samaikhyavadulu.’ They were holding the sword of Andhra leaders and stabbing Telangana. The Congress MLAs kept silent when then CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy had said that he won’t give a single rupee to Telangana.

“Achieving Telangana is the biggest honour for me. I am 70 years old... What do I need now? You gave me two terms and made it an honour which no Telugu CM had got. This is enough for me,” KCR said, adding: “But my wish is to see Telangana should become poverty-free and it should become 100 percent literate state like Kerala. Farmers should become rich and happy.”

“Every inch of the Telangana should get water. Therefore, we are seeking your votes once again,” said KCR. He asked the voters not to look at caste or religion of the candidate but assess the work done by the BRS government in the last 10 years. He said the Congress is ‘Shani’ for the people of Telangana and ‘Daridram’ for farmers.

“If people vote for the Congress, the efforts put in by the BRS for the last 10 years would go waste. BRS can come to power only when every candidate wins the election and hence voters should ensure that the pink party candidate wins,” he said.

Stating that he had addressed 86 meetings so far, the BRS chief said that there was no Congress anywhere. They were trying to deceive the people giving a hype that they would come to power. It is another way to deceive the people, he added.

In Khanapur, KCR said party candidate Johnson was a friend of his son KTR. “Rama Rao has promised to adopt the constituency. Once this happens there is no looking back for this constituency. Don’t go by the candidates. All voters should remember voting for the BRS candidate is voting for KCR. He said the voters had reposed their faith in him all these years and hence even now they should vote for KCR,” he said.

Recalling his association with Vemulawada, KCR said that he was married here. He said local MLA Ch Ramesh was a good person but legal issues with citizenship made the party change the candidate.

Referring to Dubbaka, he said, it was a mistake that he did not campaign there during the bypoll or else the results would have been different. The BJP MLA had promised sky but did nothing for the constituency, he added.

The BJP, KCR said, was spreading lies that if BRS comes to power it would take away assigned lands. “We will not take assigned lands but we will issue pattas,” KCR said.































