Bhadrachalam: Agnipratita, Dwajarohanam programme conducted at Lord Rama temple

Bhadrachalam: The traditional Agnipratista and Dwajaharohanam programmes were conducted by priests on a grand note here at Lord Rama temple on Friday. The main events of Bramothsavalu were also conducted on the occasion.

In the early hours of the day, a special puja was conducted in the temple. Before Dwajarohanam, Agnipratista programme was conducted in the Yagasala.

Later, the priests conducted Dwajapatarohana programme amid chanting of mantras. Dwajapatanama is conducted before the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort Sita. On occasion, the priest hoisted the flag on the dwajastambam. A large number of devotees attended the programmes in the temple. Mainly, the women devotees had gathered in large number.

A special prasadam was distributed to the women devotees. They believe that if they eat the prasadam God will give them children. Therefore, women have been attending the programme every year without fail. Temple Executive Officer B Sivaji and main priests Sita Ramanujuna Charyulu, A Vasudevan, Koti Rama Swaroop, Murali, Gopala Krishnamurthy and other priests attended the programme.