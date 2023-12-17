Bhadrachalam Devasthanam unveils impressive calendar

Bhadrachalam: The Bhadrachalam Sita Rama Chandra Swamy Devasthanam has captivated devotees with its meticulously crafted 2024 English New Year calendar, a unique compilation of all significant festivals. Priced at Rs 120 the calendar is a six-sheet, fully oil-colour printed product measuring 20/30 inches and is quickly gaining popularity among the devotees.

The initial print run of five thousand calendars is available for purchase at the Devasthanam Publicity Department stall and the cultural programme venue organized for Adhyana Dinotsavam.

The official unveiling of the calendar took place in Hyderabad, officiated by Minister of Religion Konda Surekha and Devasthanam Executive Officer (EO) L Ramadevi. The calendar not only showcases monthly festivals hosted by the temple but also includes details of Hindu festivals, tithulu, nakshatras, colours, and more. The comprehensive compilation was curated under the guidance of TTD Asthana Siddhanti.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Asthana Siddhanti and Panchangarta Tangirala Venkata Krishna Purna Prasada Siddhanti played pivotal roles in calculating and overseeing the creation of this calendar.

It may be recalled that the Bhadrachalam Devasthanam took a proactive step in 2012 by introducing the English New Year calendar for the first time. Despite the initial efforts, subsequent Executive Officers did not prioritise this initiative.

The current EO has been instrumental in implementing various policies, such as online pujas, ticket sales, Prasad counters, and others. These efforts have garnered praise from devotees, leading to increased temple income through schemes like Annadanam and e-tickers.

EO Ramadevi spearheaded the calendar project, completing its creation and initiating sales for the devotees.