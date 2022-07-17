Bhadrachalam: Flood victims stage protest

Bhadrachalam: Around 1000 flood victims of Subash Nagar colony staged a dharna demanding a permanent solution for road during the flood-like situation in their colony.

On Saturday they came from the nearby by the flood relief centre and protested and raised anti-government slogans.

They demanded government immediately to construct bund nearby the colony for permanent protection. They said, the state government didn't pay interest on their appeals. They alleged that they suffer losses during the flood-like situations.

The protest programme was conducted in one hour. Later the special officer of flood Revenue Divisional Officer Khammam Ravindernath assured the flood victims to discuss on the issue. After the assurance by the official, they called off the protest.