Bhadrachalam : Lokesh visits Lord Rama temple

Bhadrachalam : Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday visited the Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam. Nara Lokesh was received by party workers and was later escorted to temple where the priests received him in traditional manner.

Nara Lokesh offered prayers in the sanctum santorum of the temple and received prasadam from the priest.

Addressing the media, the TDP leader said that he had prayed for both Telugu speaking States people for their well being and happiness.

Temple Executive officer B Sivaji presented a momentum to Nara Lokesh.

After having Lord darshan, Lokesh visited Polavaram affected Mandals in East Godavari district.

Earlier in the day, TDP leaders and Nandamuri family fans received Nara Lokesh in Naykangudem.

MLA Podem Veeraiah, Mahabubabad Parliament Incharge Kodali Srinivasan, Senior TDP leaders Koneru Ramu, TNTUC state Secretary Potu Ranga Rao, leaders of the party SK Azeem, Vallabhaneni Chandhu, Kunchala Raja Ram, Khambhampati Suresh, Abbineni Srinivas Rao, and others met Nara Lokesh during his visit.