Bhadrachalam: Lord Rama appears in Matsya Avatar

Highlights

Mukkoti Adhyayanotsavam begins on traditional note

Bhadrachalam: Tuesday marked the beginning of Mukkoti Ekadasi Vykunta Adhyanothsavalu at the historic temple of Lord Rama.

As part of Dashavatara, devotees saw Lord Rama in the form of Matsya Avatar.

The priests performed special pujas here in the temple in the early hours of the morning dressed in vi-brant silk garments and flowers to adorn the deities as Matsya Avatar.

Later, a thiruveedhi seva pro-gramme was conducted once the temple’s pujas were finished. Many devotees joined in the pro-gramme and performed pujas for the gods. At the Thiruveedhi Seva programme, the female devo-tees performed Kolatam dances.

