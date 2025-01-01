Live
- TGCSB arrests 7 involved in cyber fraud
- TGTET aspirants flag concern over exam centre locations
- Soon, modern sub-registrar offices set to dot all over TG
- RPF rescues 1,385 kids under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’
- TGSRTC to run 6,432 Sankranti special buses
- Seethakka to launch mobile fish outlets on Jan 3
- Vijayanand takes charge as CS
- TG govt out to bring more acreage under irrigation at low cost: Uttam
- 2K teachers instructing benches, walls in 2,097 schools in TG: UDISE+ report
- Hyderabad: City rings in New Year 2025 in style amid strict security
Just In
Bhadrachalam: Lord Rama appears in Matsya Avatar
Highlights
Mukkoti Adhyayanotsavam begins on traditional note
Bhadrachalam: Tuesday marked the beginning of Mukkoti Ekadasi Vykunta Adhyanothsavalu at the historic temple of Lord Rama.
As part of Dashavatara, devotees saw Lord Rama in the form of Matsya Avatar.
The priests performed special pujas here in the temple in the early hours of the morning dressed in vi-brant silk garments and flowers to adorn the deities as Matsya Avatar.
Later, a thiruveedhi seva pro-gramme was conducted once the temple’s pujas were finished. Many devotees joined in the pro-gramme and performed pujas for the gods. At the Thiruveedhi Seva programme, the female devo-tees performed Kolatam dances.
