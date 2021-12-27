Bhadrachalam: Lord Rama temple hundi collection stands at Rs 1.4 crore

Bhadrachalam: The hundi counting of Sri Seeta Ramachandraswamy Temple at Bhadrachalam in the district took place on Monday.

An income of Rs 1,46,72,380 from hundi collections was earned by the temple in the past 67 days. The devotees offered 200 gram of gold and one kg silver, the temple officials informed .

$435, and 15 European euros, 20English pounds and 35 Singapore dollars and others were also received. The last hundi counting took place on 21 October 2021.