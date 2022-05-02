Bhadrachalam: MLA Podem Veeraiah slams TRS over comments on Congress

Bhadrachalam: District Congress Committee president and MLA Podem Veeraiah on Monday came down heavily on the TRS government. He participated in preparation meeting of Rythu Sangrashana Sabha scheduled on May 6 in Warangal, with all the Congress party leaders in the district in his camp office.

After the meeting he was speaking to media people. He said, around 50,000 party leaders and activists in five constituencies will be attending the Rahul Gandhi's meeting on 6th in Warangal. He appealed to the party leaders and workers to attend the meeting and make it a grand successes. He recalled that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had previously held massive BC Garjana meeting on the same ground in Warangal. Now former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha here, he said, adding that the history will repeat and Congress will form the government in the State and at the Centre.

He pointed out that Congress party has fulfilled the 60 years dream of Telangana people by giving the separate State but the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been cheating the people from last seven years.

He said that the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR failed to implement welfare policies. He slammed the TRS leaders' comments against the Congress party.

Podem Veeraiah said that the TRS has no right to comment on the Congress party. The KCR family rule is continuing in the State, he added. He questioned TRS over Neellu, Nidhulu and NIyamakalu. He informed that the in last seven and a half years, the TRS government had not release single job notification. The farmers, women and unemployed and students are suffering more in the TRS rule.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah accused the both TRS and BJP government of adopting anti-farmers polices and failing the farming sector.

He said, the BJP government is selling all the government companies to the corporates. He said, the NDA government led by the BJP is striving for the development of Adani and Ambani groups only.

Congress leaders A Krishna, Naga Mani, Chintiriyala Ravi Kumar, N Durga Prasad, Sarella Naresh, Tandra Narasimha Rao, D Sai Baba, Ramesh Gowd, B Srinivas Reddy and others were participated in the meeting.