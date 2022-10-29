Bhadrachalam: Officials scramble to clean up Godavari bund for devotees

Bhadrachalam: The district administration swung into action and hunkers down to clean up Godavari river bank for the convenience of devotees who take dip in the river in the holy town, on Friday.

In fact, the officials woke up out of slumber when the Hans India highlighted that no arrangements were made for holy dip in the river even as Karthika Masam commenced in Friday's edition.













After the published new item went viral on social media platforms, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty responded and immediately ordered the panchayat staff to start the sanitation work at river Godavari. The panchyat officials started the cleaning work and set up machines for removing mud at the river bund and Pushkar ghats.



The officials also removed the plastic and other waste materials at the river bund and sprinkled bleaching powder. The officials set up all arrangements for holy dip of devotees. They also installed special lights at the river.

The devotees conveyed special thanks to district Collector Anudeep Durishetty who responded on the issue and removed filth from the riverbank. They also conveyed thanks to the The Hans India which highlighted the devotees issues.