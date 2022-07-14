Bhadrachalam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar reviews flood situation, relief operations

Bhadrachalam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas in temple town Bhadrachalam.

Earlier he inspected flood flows on the bridge. He directed the officials to make all arrangements in the flood relief centres and extend support to the people.

He informed nearly 2,000 flood victims were shifted in the mandals of Bhadrachlalam, Dummmagudem, Cherla, and Pinapaka.

He interacted with flood victms in the town and assured of flood relief to them. He said due to forecast of flood, the officials initially shifted the people from their villages to flood relief shelters.

He informed the government has setup 20 flood relief centres in the division and monitoring minute to minute situation with officials. All the mandal officials should care of the people and store the buffer stocks also, he added.

Ajay asked officials to create awareness among the people on floods and immediately shift them to safer places. He said a helicopter has also been arranged for emergency purpose.

The officials have identified 34 pregnant women who were ready for delivery in the month and they were shifted to PHC for the treatment.

All the medical officials doing their duties in the flood relief centres, he added. The Panchyat staff doing sanitation in the villages for not spreading seasonal diseases, he added.

Government whip Rega Kantha Rao, Collector D Anudeep, ITDA PO Potru Gautham, SP Dr. G Vineeth and other officials were present.