Telangana Weather Today: Bhadrachalam sizzles at 38.5 deg C

Telangana Weather Today: Bhadrachalam turned hot recording Saturday's highest day temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. This was the first time in the season that the day temperature crossed 38 degrees Celsius.

It was followed by Mahbubnagar (38.4), Ramagundam (37.6), Adilabad (37.3), Nizamabad (37.2), Khammam (36.8), Hyderabad (35.8), Medak & Dundigal (35.5 each), Hakimpet (35.1), Hanamkonda 35, Nalgonda 34.5.

According to the IMD forecast , Hyderabad, which registered 35.8 degress Celsius on Saturday, is to have the maximum temperatures of 36, 35, 35, 36, 36 and 35 deg C respectively from March 1 to 6. The corresponding night temperatures during the six days would be 18, 18, 17, 18, 19 and 19 respectively.

As mainly low level Easterlies prevail over the State, there was an appreciable fall in the night temperatures ranging from -2.1 to -4 degrees Celsius in some parts. There was no large change in the temperatures which remained normal in most parts.

The IMD bulletin said the lowest minimum of 15.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. The other night temperatures registered in the State were: Dundigal 15.6, Medak & Ramagundam 18.2 each, Hyderabad & Hakimpet 18.6 each, Nizamabad 19.9, Nalgonda 19.8, Hanamkonda 19.5, Bhadrachalam 20.2, Mahbubnagar 21, Khammam 22.8.