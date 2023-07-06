Bhadrachalam: Triplets delivered at Area Hospital

Bhadrachalam: A woman gave birth to babies - two boys and one girl - in one delivery at Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital. With this, the number of children in the woman’s house has increased to 10.

According to the doctors of the Government Area Hospital, Ooke Pojja from Battigudem village of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh was brought with labour pains on July 2. She delivered the babies on Wednesday evening. Two boys and one girl were born. Earlier she delivered three boys and four girls, with this delivery she has now a total of five girls and five boys.

The deliveries were normal, informed the doctors. All the babies were doing well, they added.