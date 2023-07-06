  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bhadrachalam: Triplets delivered at Area Hospital

The doctors showing three babies born to a woman at Area Hospital Bhadrachalam on Wednesday
x

The doctors showing three babies born to a woman at Area Hospital Bhadrachalam on Wednesday

Highlights

A woman gave birth to babies - two boys and one girl - in one delivery at Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital.

Bhadrachalam: A woman gave birth to babies - two boys and one girl - in one delivery at Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital. With this, the number of children in the woman’s house has increased to 10.

According to the doctors of the Government Area Hospital, Ooke Pojja from Battigudem village of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh was brought with labour pains on July 2. She delivered the babies on Wednesday evening. Two boys and one girl were born. Earlier she delivered three boys and four girls, with this delivery she has now a total of five girls and five boys.

The deliveries were normal, informed the doctors. All the babies were doing well, they added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X