Bhadradri Brahmotsavalu from April 13

Bhadrachalam: Vaidika Committee of Lord temple of Bhadrachalam has planned to conduct annual Brahmotsavalu from April 13 to April 27. The Committee submitted details of the proposed programme to temple Executive Officer B Sivaji for his approval.

On Wednesday, temple Executive Officer B Sivaji revealed the details to the media here in the temple premises. He said Brahmotsavalu will commence on Ugadi festival, Telugu New year, April 13 and the festival works will start with making of Kalyana Talambralu on that day.

The EO briefed the media about the programme. According to him, vastu homam will be conducted on April 17; Bhagavath Ramajuna Jayanthi on April 18; Dwajarohanam on April 19; celestial wedding of Lord Rama on April 21; Maha Pattabhishekam on April 22; Veda Ashirvachanam on April 23; Vasantotsavam on April 26; and Chakra Theertham is on April 27. There will be no regular Seva programmes during Brahmotsavam days, he added. The temple officers didn't give clarity on how the programme will be conducted this year due to Covid pandemic. Last year, Brahmotsavalu were conducted without devotees in the temple. The celestial wedding and Pattabhishekam of Lord Rama were conducted without devotees' participation due to coronavirus spread.