Bhadradri school declared cleanest in the Telangana

Kothagudem: Badarigudem Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School ( BMPUPS) got State- level " Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar" for the year 2021-22.



The award will be presented on September 5 in Hyderabad.

The school is located in a tribal hamlet under agency mandal of Dummagudem in the Bhadrachalam division. The villagers expressed happiness over selection of their school for the State -level award. They also congratulated the school headmaster Bekkanti Srinivas who strived for the development of the school in all aspects during the last four years.

It is the only school out of 26 in erstwhile Khamma district which is selected for the award.

Speaking to The Hans India, village sarpanch K China Venkateswarlu expressed happiness. He said after Headmaster Bekkanti Srinivas Rao joined the school, the face of the school changed during the last four years.

The village had no bus facility but the student regularly attended classes. It shows how the teachers teach in the school, he added.

He said the school witnessed a grand look like a private school. The school has set up the drinking water facility, maintain kitchen garden and constructed model toilets on the campus, he added.

The elated Headmaster Bekkanti Srinivas Rao said that with the support of the local people, NGOs and ITC BPL the school got best award. He expressed happiness that the school was declared best in overall category in erstwhile Khammam district.

He said, "initially, I spent around one lakh rupees from my pocked for the development of the school when I joined the school in 2018."

With the support of NREGS, constructed kitchen shed, toilets and with the help of ITC BPL and MSK completed compound walls, school gates and other works.

Also set up harvest points and compost kits in the school. He informed that the kitchen garden is more attracting and the school is using the vegetables grown there for the midday meals.

He conveyed special thanks to district Collector Anudeep, DEO Sharma, Sarpanch K China Venkateswarlu, school management committee's K Nageswara Rao and different organisations, ITC BPL which supported the development of school in all categories for selecting the school for the award.