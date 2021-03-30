Bhagat will develop Sagar like his father: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Nagarjuna Sagar: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave an opportunity to Nomula Bhagat Kumar, who is young and educated, to serve the people of Sagar constituency as the successor of his father late Nomula Narsimhaiah.

Ministers Jagadish Reddy, Mahamood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman N Vidya Sagar have accompanied Nomula Bhagat, who filed his nominations papers in Nidamanoor on Tuesday. Later addressing the media in Nidmanoor, Minister Jagadish said the people of Sagar constituency are well aware of the development that took place in Sagar constituency under the leadership of CM KCR. And they also know very well that Jana Reddy did nothing for the constituency in his long political life, he added. Jana Reddy being a Minister for long time in the united Andhra Pradesh could not provide drinking water and irrigation to cater the needs of people and farmers of this constituency, he pointed out.

Mocking at Jana Reddy, Minister Jagadish said the so called senior leader of the age-old Congress could not arrange irrigation facility even under the first phase of Rajavaram major of Left Canal of Nagarjuna Sagar project in Nalgonda. He questioned Jana Reddy as what assurances he would give to the people if he campaigns for Sagar by-poll.

Minister Jagadish said people of all sections are benefiting from the welfare schemes being implemented by the TRS government. Revolutionary changes are being witnessed in agriculture and famers are reaping profits with the help from the State government, he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, party candidate Bhagat Kumar said that CM KCR gave him an opportunity and a respectable position to his father former MLA of Sagar late Nomula Narsimhaiah. He remembered that his father always used to think about the development of Sagar constituency in all aspects and with the support of the CM, he succeeded in constructing flood canal and Nidamanoor court. He further informed that his father worked for the welfare of the people and development of the constituency till his last breath. He promised to take his father's aspirations regarding Sagar constituency development forward and will work for the welfare of the people of this region.

He thanked Ministers Jagdish Reddy, Mahamood Ali and T Srinivas Yadav, MLCs, MLAs, party general secretary T Ravinder Rao, MLC Koti Reddy and other leaders, who accompanied him in his nomination programme.