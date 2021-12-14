Bhainsa riots: BJP hails Telangana High Court decision to scrap PD cases

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the Telangana High Court's decision to scrap cases slapped on four persons under PD Act in connection with the communal riots in Bhainsa.

The Karimnagar MP on Monday said that the court expressed serious concern over slapping cases under PD Act, besides taking a serious note of the State government's action, and directed the release of four persons.

Terming it as the victory of Dharma, Bandi said that the State government had foisted false cases against four Hindus in connection with the riots that took place in Bhainsa.

Thanking the lawyers who argued the case for bringing justice to the victims, he claimed that the outcome of the verdict exposed the TRS-MIM's vendetta against Hindus as part of their Muslim appeasement policies.

He alleged that the police have foisted 30 false cases against 26 Hindus. As part of the same, Lingoji, Rakesh, Vijay and Kranthi were booked under PD Act. Though the four have obtained Bails, the State government resorting to vendetta has slapped PD Act making them remain in prison so far, he added.

Meanwhile, taking exception to the issuance of GO 317, the TS BJP chief said, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to bring a divide among employees in the name of seniors and juniors for political mileage."

He demanded the State government to immediately scrap the said GO and make allocation of employees and teachers only after due consultations with the teacher and employee unions.