Bhandari Layout abuzz with political activities

Hyderabad: Bhandari Layout in Nizampet is abuzz with activities as candidates and political parties are showering promises seeking voter of residents as the municipal elections are round the corner.

Spread over 60 acres with over 280 apartments, the layout houses 5,000 flats and 5,000 families making cynosure of political parties.

After Nizampet was made a Municipal Corporation, this layout became crucial in deciding fate of two wards-27 and 29. More than 85 per cent of voters from these two wards (reserved for women) are residents of this layout and understandably two residents have entered the poll fray.

Bhandari Layout, if one may recall, was in news in 2016 and 2017 when rainwater had submerged the entire area with apartment cellars filled with water forcing residents to move to the relatives' houses and even to hotels for some days.

Although this waterlogging problem has been addressed by the government by strengthening the bund of a chain of lakes adjacent to the layout, it is still plagued with various issues including lack of basic facilities.

The two corporator candidates- Y Jyothi Narasimha Reddy from Ward 27 and Marri Komala Bhikshapathi from Ward 29 have set their priorities right by listing out problems of the layout and telling the voters through pamphlets how they will solve theme.

Jyothi is the wife of Y Narasimha Reddy, the present president of Bhandari Layout Sankshema Sangham (BLSS), the association representing the entire lay-out. She got the ticket from TRS. Likewise, Komala is the BJP candidate from Ward 29.

Narasimha Reddy, a businessman by profession has been staying in Bhandari Layout since 2008 and he has been actively involved in Sangham issues for a long time.

He said their priorities include getting the 10 acre government land adjacent to the layout to be handed over to the Sangham to develop park, walking area, ground etc, construction of storm water drains for rainwater clearance, focus on sanitation, signages at various locations for easy location of address etc.

Bhikshapathi Yadav, a tax consultant and husband of the BJP candidate Komala stated that systematic garbage lifting, park with open gyms, mahila bhawans, regular fogging to eradicate mosquito menace are some of their priorities.

Some of the common promises by the two corporator candidates include reconstruction of the CC roads, CCTV facilities, upgradation of the drainage system, resurvey and demarcation of the open government lands bordering the layout to stop them from encroachment, improved drinking water system etc.