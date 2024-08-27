Bharat Biotech launched Next Generation Oral Cholera Vaccine HILLCHOL®

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) on Tuesday announced the launch of HILLCHOL® (BBV131), a novel single-strain Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV). HILLCHOL® developed by Bharat Biotech under license from Hilleman Laboratories (funded by Merck, USA and Wellcome Trust, UK), to combat cholera, a significant advancement in global health.

Currently, only one manufacturer supplies OCVs worldwide, resulting in a yearly deficit of ~40 million doses. To mitigate this global shortage of oral cholera vaccine, Bharat Biotech has established large-scale manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar with a capacity to produce up to 200 million doses of HILLCHOL®. While cholera is preventable and treatable, global cases and deaths have risen steadily since 2021. From early 2023 to March this year, 824,479 cases and 5,900 deaths were reported in 31 countries.

HILLCHOL® vaccine is administered orally on Day 0 and Day 14 and is suitable for individuals older than one year. It is presented as a single-dose respule and should be stored between +2°C and +8°C. HILLCHOL® is presented in a mono-multidose format, one of the first such presentations for vaccines.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, "Vaccines provide the best intervention to prevent, limit and control cholera outbreaks. HILLCHOL® is an excellent success story of partnership leading to public health solutions. Our new large-scale cGMP production facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar will significantly enhance our production and supply capabilities for this Oral Cholera Vaccine, advancing our efforts to combat Cholera globally."

"I congratulate the team at Bharat Biotech, our partners for developing this novel vaccine and thankful to the CDSCO, Govt of India, and WHO Geneva, for their regulatory guidance and support." Dr. Ella, added.

HILLCHOL® marks a significant milestone in global cholera prevention efforts. It will contribute substantially to the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC)'s goal of reducing cholera-related deaths by 90 per cent by 2030, alongside improvements in water and sanitation infrastructure.

The launch of the HILLCHOL® vaccine is the result of extensive international collaboration involving Hilleman Laboratories, Bharat Biotech, the University of Gothenburg and Gotovax AB. Ever since it was founded by Wellcome and MSD, Hilleman Laboratories is proud of its role in this joint effort and its dedication to advancing global health equity through affordable, high-impact and sustainable solutions for those who are most susceptible to this disease.

Although the cholera vaccine provides additional protection against infections, it is essential to emphasize that it does not substitute for other preventive measures.

Cholera continues to pose a significant public health challenge, especially in regions with inadequate sanitation. The spread of cholera is primarily attributed to the faecal contamination of water and food supplies, a problem exacerbated by natural disasters and among people living in crowded conditions with insufficient access to clean water.