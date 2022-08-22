Bharat is and will 'officially 'become the Hindu Rashtra by 2024 !

The juggernaut of pro-Hindu forces at the current acceleration rate is sure to bring about a much-sought-after socio-political change in the country which will officially declare itself as the Hindu Rashtra latest by 2024 come what may. And certainly, this is not an astrological prediction, but a concrete reality likely to occur within the above-mentioned time frame. The factors leading to such a conclusion are not far to seek. First and the foremost, after Pakistan was created in 1947 on religion basis, the vast majority of Hindus, in tune with their way of life, wanted to live in India peacefully and harmoniously with other communities, including those Muslims who despite voting for Pakistan decided to live in India for whatever reasons.



The bleeding India at the time of partition suffered the worse genocide of the history by losing its people numbering above one million. Still, for the reasons best known to the leadership of those days, India was not declared a Hindu state, which was surely against the wishes of the majority. Even after the bloodbath and partition the atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan continued unabated following which Nehru-Liyakat pact was signed under which both the countries had agreed to protect minorities in their respective countries. India followed the pact in letter and spirit while Pakistan did not. The Nehru dynasty that ruled the country for most part of the time since Independence, instead of protecting the cultural ethos of the majority Hindus, always indulged in the appeasement of Muslims and Christians. So much so, when the entire Opposition was incarcerated during the infamous Emergency years, Indira Gandhi, the icon of Nehru dynasty almost surreptitiously and against the judgment of the apex court, amended the Constitution by adding two words in the preamble, namely, secularism and socialism. Still, the harassed, hounded and tortured Hindus did not protest publically.

Their anger was like a silent volcano awaiting the opportune time to erupt. The pro-Muslim agenda of Nehru dynasty was based on a quid pro quo according to which the Congress owned and controlled by the Nehru dynasty had agreed to liberally grant freebies to the so-called minority of Muslims while the other side had assured a full and complete vote-bank. This sinister pact was not only limited to the Indian Muslims, but to all other Muslim nations also. Due to such a partisan attitude of the then government, fanatics had a full play to burn a train bogey at Godhra, indulge in 26/11 terrorist attack and serial bomb-blasts in Mumbai. This made the vast majority of the Hindu population, a second-grade citizens. The fear and repression were mercilessly unleashed on those who dared to oppose such step-motherly attitude of the then ruling class.

The year 2014 with the ascendance to power by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies rekindled the hopes among Hindus. They saw tangible positive results of their dreams, hopes and aspirations. Court verdict clearing the path of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya boosted their morale.

On the other hand, instead of taking clue from the changed political scenario, the crest-fallen Opposition rallied around the ego- wounded fanatic Muslims who with the active support of other Muslim countries and also other enemy countries and organised demonstrations and mass sit-in protests in the name of CAA-NRC which in no way are against the interests of Indian Muslims. Then, the opposition parties dug their own graves by opposing senselessly each and every decision taken by the BJP/NDA governments.

These are the factors which have ignited the demand for declaring the country as the Hindu Rashtra. The BJP/NDA has no other alternative to promise publically as also in their election manifestos the declaration that if elected in 2024 hustings, they will officially declare the nation as a Hindu Rashtra.

APEX COURT ON SECTION 304-B IPC

While sentencing the father-in-law as well as the mother-in-law of the deceased woman to 10 years rigorous imprisonment, a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice M.R Shah and Justice B.V Nagarathna said that a strong message must go the society that a person who commits the offence of dowry death will be dealt with iron hand. Rejecting the plea of old age of the Appellants for a lesser punishment, in a case entitled, Ajhola Devi and another Vs. State of Jharkhand the bench observed that the offence under Section 304-B IPC is the offence against society. Further, the deceased woman had died within one year of marriage and demand for dowry had been established and proved by the prosecution. The accused took a false theory that the deceased died because of diarrhoea, which has not been established and proved.

MANIPUR HC FOR STRICT VIGIL ON DRUG PEDDLERS

In order to ensure that the State of Manipur is freed from selling, transporting or smuggling of ganja, brown sugar, heroin and other narcotic substances by the persons, apart from the existing special team, the High Court directed the State government to constitute a Special Committee headed by a senior IPS officer for monitoring the drug cases at the State-level and to form sub-committees at district level headed by the Superintendent of Police to weed out drug-peddling. Delivering the verdict in a case titled, Md. Tamijur Rahaman Vs. The Officer- in-Charge, Lilong Police Station, Manipur and Others, Justice M.V Muralidaran observed that the State of Manipur which is called as jewelled land/ Kangleipak or Meeteileipak is facing the menace of drug peddling.

While rejecting the anticipatory bail of the petitioner, an Assistant Sub-Inspector who has been accused of acting as the transporter of the drug suppliers by receiving an amount of Rs.50,000 as bribe from them, the court came down heavily on such a situation.

FILM SHAMSHERA COPYRIGHT CASE

In a case of copyright infringement filed by Bikramjeet Singh Bhullar in the Delhi High Court against the producer, Yash Raj Films Private Ltd and others of the film, Shamshera, Justice Jyoti Singh on August 18 has allowed the release of the film on OTT platforms subject to the defendant depositing a sum of Rs.1 crore with the court registry.

In his petition, Bikramjeet Singh claimed that the movie is significantly based on his literary work, ' Kabu na chhadein khet.' The petitioner contended that the film not only infringed his copyright by making a substantial reproduction but there was also flagrant and dishonest breach of confidence as the defendants admittedly had access to his entire literary work, which was evident from the host of correspondence placed on record.

TS HC ORDERS TRANSFER OF SUBORDINATE JUDGES

The Telangana High Court vide ROC No. 3103/2022 – B. SPL dated August 18, 2022 affected general transfers and postings to the 39 Civil Judges (Junior Division) who are promoted as Civil Judges (Senior Division) on temporary basis under Rule 14 (1a) of the TelanganaState Judicial Services Rules, 2017.The transferred judges are to take charge of their new postings latest by August 26. As many vacant posts in Hyderabad courts have been filled up now, it is expected that the backlog of pending cases in city courts will come down.